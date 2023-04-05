Luh Tyler
- MusicTiaCorine "Almost There" ReviewTiaCorine’s major label debut is a step in the right direction. By Demi Phillips
- SongsLuh Tyler Drops Off "New Year Freestyle"Luh Tyler is starting off the year strong.By Tallie Spencer
- SongsTiaCorine Taps Luh Tyler For Smooth Single "Yung Joc"The duo announced the single was coming earlier this week. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLuh Tyler And TiaCorine Will Collab For The First Time With "Yung Joc" Single On January 12Two of the best new talents could create fireworks. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLuh Tyler And Tony Shhnow Showcase Some Chemistry On "POP OUT"This is the first time collab between these two newcomers doing things differently. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLuh Tyler And Latto Team Up For The First Time On Holiday-Inspired Cut "The Grinch Freestyle"Both rappers have been doing big things all year and if you are hating you are "The Grinch." By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLuh Tyler And Skilla Baby Supply Fans With A New Single "Okay Bet Pt. 2"Do you want a new single? Okay, bet. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLuh Tyler Releases His Version Of "Luh Tyler Flow"Should BabyTron, Babyface Ray, and Luh Tyler make a remix?By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLuh Tyler Cannot Name A Single Rubi Rose SongMaybe the nerves got to Luh Tyler? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLuh Tyler Admits He Started Smoking Weed At Just 13Luh Tyler says he began smoking weed when he was 13 years old.By Cole Blake
- MusicLuh Tyler: Florida's Dynamic Rising RapperLuh Tyler is carving out an impressive career thanks to his chill nature and his laidback rap lyrics and style.By Demi Phillips
- SongsFlorida Rapper Luh Tyler Follows Debut Mixtape With "First Show" SingleTrapland Pat. Anti Da Menace, and Loe Shimmy all appear on the rising star's "My Vision" project.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsLuh Tyler Enlists Lil Uzi Vert On "Ransom"Lil Uzi Vert delivers a show-stealing verse on Luh Tyler's "Ransom" from "My Vision: Reloaded."By Aron A.