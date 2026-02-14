My Boo – Song by Luh Tyler

Love is in the air, and "My Boo" by Luh Tyler is exactly the smooth, bouncy, and slick track to bump this Valentine's Day weekend.

With his b***h making movies on my Tyler Perry s**t, Higher than a plane, boy, I think I need a parachute, They just care about this money, Tyler, they don't care for you, Don't know if I'm tripping, but I think I fell for you

Luh Tyler is one of Florida's smoothest MCs working in the mainstream today. Bouncy flows and intoxicating beat selection always loop you into a vibe. For this new song "My Boo," he got lovey-dovey with it for Valentine's Day, turning enthralling atmosphere into infatuation. With crisp and sharp percussion, a West Coast-esque swing, and simply ethereal synth pads, Tyler raps with ease about a woman he's enamored by. He stays locked in throughout the brief runtime. Although it's not a new sound for Luh Tyler, it goes to show how effortless he can be as a captivating performer. We will see if his next singles or release switch things up. But for this holiday celebration, Tyler's tendencies fit very well for a potential serenade.

