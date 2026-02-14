My Boo – Song by Luh Tyler

Luh Tyler is one of Florida's smoothest MCs working in the mainstream today. Bouncy flows and intoxicating beat selection always loop you into a vibe. For this new song "My Boo," he got lovey-dovey with it for Valentine's Day, turning enthralling atmosphere into infatuation. With crisp and sharp percussion, a West Coast-esque swing, and simply ethereal synth pads, Tyler raps with ease about a woman he's enamored by. He stays locked in throughout the brief runtime. Although it's not a new sound for Luh Tyler, it goes to show how effortless he can be as a captivating performer. We will see if his next singles or release switch things up. But for this holiday celebration, Tyler's tendencies fit very well for a potential serenade.
Release Date: February 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from My Boo
With his b***h making movies on my Tyler Perry s**t,
Higher than a plane, boy, I think I need a parachute,
They just care about this money, Tyler, they don't care for you,
Don't know if I'm tripping, but I think I fell for you