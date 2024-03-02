Luh Tyler Is Cool, Calm, & Collected On "Bad B****"

Tallahassee, Florida rapper Luh Tyler is leveling up every week it seems. The now 18-year-old is back with a solo release called "Bad B****" and it features him sliding over a more trap-heavy instrumental. His smooth yet raspy, low-key flow is on full display and he sounds confident as always. "Bad B****" is Luh Tyler's first track by himself this year, but he plenty of collabs under his belt already.

For 2024, you can find him on BabyDrill's ScoreGod, 310babii's nights and weekends, and the effervescent Tia Corine's Almost There. On top of the guest spots, Luh Tyler is also going to be participating in one of the biggest music festivals of the year. Fans will be able to see him perform at Rolling Loud in Inglewood, California. He will be rocking the stage on its inaugural day, Friday March 15.

Read More: DJ Vlad Claims Boosie Badazz's Dog Bit Him Before Interview, Reveals Photo Evidence

Listen To "Bad B****" By Luh Tyler

The reason for all of this amazing exposure is due to his breakout year in 2023. He went on to drop his debut tape My Vision, which saw it receive an extended and sped up version. Tyler also got to work with heavy hitters such as Latto on "The Grinch Freestyle," "BabyTron, Skilla Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. If you have been putting off listening to his stuff, check out "Bad B****."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Bad B****," by Luh Tyler? Is this one of his better tracks as of late, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the song and why? Do you need an album from him this year, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Luh Tyler. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I know I'm a young n**** (Yeah), but I keep a grown b**** (On God)

I don't gotta give her nothin, my b**** got her own s*** (Yeah)

They like, "Damn, Luh Tyler snappin', boy, keep goin', don't quit"

She just like some Tylenol, this b**** got to the dome quick (Ooh)

N****s probably think I'm angry, boy, I swear, I'm mad rich (What?)

Read More: Meek Mill & DJ Akademiks Get $1 Million Boxing Match Offer Amid Diddy Drama