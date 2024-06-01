Luh Tyler Takes A Victory Lap On "Young N****"

Luh Tyler celebrates making it big as a teenager.

Luh Tyler has blown up quickly in a pretty competitive hip-hop scene in Florida. The 18-year-old Atlantic Records signee blew up on social media with some hot singles, and since then all he has done is level up. On top of tracks like "Law & Order", "Back Flippin", and "Change My Wayz", his resume is quite impressive. The man is a 2023 XXL Freshman and he will be touring with A Boogie Wit da Hoodie fairly soon for his Better Off Alone tour.

Because of all of these accomplishments, Luh Tyler has reason to celebrate his W's on "Young N****". This is the latest offering and follow up to March's "Bad B****". On this cut, the raspy-voiced MC is counting up all of his successes, which includes women, money, luxuries, and the most important, being able to help out his family. "I been puttin' in that work, b****, I been droppin' these hits (Droppin' these hits)

Now ma dukes don't gotta work because her son done got rich, n**** (Her son done got rich)".

Listen To "Young N****" By Luh Tyler

Even though Tyler has been dropping some fire singles as of late, fans, including us, are waiting on that debut album. He did drop his first LP in mixtape form last year with My Vision, with features from Lil Uzi Vert (Reloaded), Loe Shimmy, NoCap, SCY Jimm, and Wizz Havinn. But instead of giving bangers, we feel that Tyler has enough experience now to carry out a theme on a project. While we wait for that time to come, check out "Young N****" and its video above.

