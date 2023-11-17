Luh Tyler And Skilla Baby Supply Fans With A New Single “Okay Bet Pt. 2”

Luh Tyler's style continues to develop his sound with each new song. He has been bubbling up to the top of the rap scene in Florida. That is saying a lot, considering all of the talent there on the East Coast. Over the course of this year, he has been doing that by dropping some fun singles.

His drive to release new tracks and present his unique voice to the world is doing him justice. Over time, Tyler has been nabbing some features on more established artists' tracks. For example, Maxo Kream, who has worked with the likes of Travis Scott, Key Glock, ScHoolboy Q, and more grabbed the teenager for a single. Now, the Tallahassee native is back with a familiar face.

Listen To "Okay Bet Pt.2" By Luh Tyler And Skilla Baby

He teams up with the Detroit native, Skilla Baby, for a new single. "Okay Bet Pt. 2" seems to be a sequel of sorts. While the OG track is not on DSPs, this is clearly a follow-up. Tyler is bringing his idiosyncratic flow to the table once again here. While it is not anything new for him, it will be sure to create more buzz.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Luh Tyler and Skilla Baby, "Okay Bet Pt. 2?" Who had the better performance on this track? Are both of these artists some of the best when it comes to underground talent? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Luh Tyler and Skilla Baby. Furthermore, stick around with us for all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

How the f*** you rappin' 'bout them bands? (Yeah) Ain't never seen a check (Ain't seen no check, n****)

B**** want me to be her man (Yeah), but I just pass her to the next (Straight to the next)

Boy, we richer than a b****, why the f*** would I be stressed? (Would I be stressed?)

I just woke up, made some f****n' bands before your ass got dressed (You ain't even dressed)

B****, I hop on any beat (N****) and f*** it up, and make a mess (Uh-uh)

You think Mike Tyson in my blunt, you take a puff, it hit your chest (Boom, baow, n****)

