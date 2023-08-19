Luh Tyler Releases His Version Of “Luh Tyler Flow”

Luh Tyler’s status continues to grow as the days pass and this new freestyle is just more proof of that. About a month ago Detroit rapper Babyface Ray dropped his tribute to the newcomer featuring Los and Nutty. It was a shoutout to the Florida kid who is making waves on the east coast. Ray even says at the beginning of the track “On my Luh Tyler flow s***.” Fast forward a bit, we now have Tyler’s version of his signature style.

He raps a lot about his rise to fame, bragging about his jewelry and the influence he is now spreading as just a 17-year-old. It is a three-minute cut that sees Tyler flow effortlessly over the simple but effective beat that lets his lyrics shine. What is also cool about this song is its accompanying music video. Lil Uzi Vert makes quite a few cameos throughout, which shows how far Tyler is coming along. It is also worth noting these two have a song out together.

Should Luh Tyler Remix This Song?

Furthermore, these are not the only two versions of this song. On Friday (August 18) BabyTron put his own spin on the same beat. What all three have in common are the themes they talk about. That being their come up in the rap game and this could lead to something really intriguing. What if all three of them came together for a remix of this song?

What are your thoughts on the “Luh Tyler Flow (Freestyle)?” Who made the better version between him, BabyTron, and Babyface Ray? Do you think that these three should make a remix together? We want to know what you have to say, so be sure to put your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all the hottest song releases and breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ice on my hands shit so cold We ain't goin' broke no more He cuffed the h** ne broke the code Young n**** dripped out head to toe

