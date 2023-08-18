Ice Spice’s Mom Goes Viral As Fans Thirst Over New Video

Ice Spice isn’t the only one in her family who’s experiencing a spike in attention this year. While Spice’s came from a breakout string of hit songs, her mother is blowing up online for different reasons. Overnight video went viral of the “Princess Diana” rapper’s mother vibing to one of her daughters songs began to go viral. “Ice Spice mom going vibin to her daughter new record DELI,” a caption over the video reads. Little did they know that short clip would start a viral search for her Instagram account.

Fans online quickly obsessed over Ice Spice’s mom and started to seek out somewhere they could get more content from her. This started a viral search for her Instagram with many fans posting online about not being able to find it. Others claimed that they had stumbled upon her account, but were “gatekeeping” it. Spice hasn’t talked about her family life much or reacted to her mothers newfound fame. Check out the video that started it all below.

The Search For Ice Spice’s Mom’s Social Media

Ice Spice has had a meteoric rise to stardom this year. Earlier this month she was named Billboard‘s R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie Of The Year. That’s no surprise given how Spice has performed on the Hot 100 this year. The rapper has racked up an impressive four top 10 hits including “Boys A liar pt. 2” with Pinkpantheress, “Karma” with Taylor Swift, and two Nicki Minaj collaborations “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World.” “Barbie World” remains in the top 10 of the chart this week.

Ice Spice found herself in hot water when she dropped her new EP last month. The project featured the single “DELI” which also got its own music video. But its in that video that Spice features an underage TikTok star twerking on a table. Fans took issue with the fact that Spice included an underage dancer. What do you think of the new clip of Ice Spice’s mom? Let us know in the comment section below.

