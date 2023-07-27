Ice Spice Under Fire For Teenager Twerking In New Music Video

Over the weekend Ice Spice made the next move in her breakout 2023. At the start of the year she dropped her Like…? EP which contained already-established hits like “Munch” and “In Ha Mood” as well as new ones like “Princess Diana.” Last week she dropped the deluxe edition of the EP which contained four additional new songs. The first thing fans took notice of while digesting the new tracks was that they contained a number of shots at Latto. The “Big Energy” rapper has had been with Nicki Minaj dating back to a Twitter exchange the pair had last year. Given that Spice has already collaborated with Nicki twice and the two seem very close it’s no surprise she stuck up for Minaj in her lyrics.

Among the new tracks is the single “Deli” which both Ice Spice and her fans have tapped as the hit of the bunch. After she teased the single for months, fans weren’t disappointed when they finally heard it. Random fans on social media have been sharing videos of the rapper recording a music video in various places around New York all week. Yesterday the video finally arrived and it didn’t disappoint. The visuals see the rapper and many of her friends taking over a local bodega. The video has only been out for a day and already racked up over 2 million views. While many fans fawned over the visuals, in the days following the video it has become a bit controversial.

Ice Spice Video Controversy

The controversy comes from one dancer in particular, 16-year-old TikTok star Aya Tanjali. In clips used throughout the video, she can be seen on twerking on a counter. Sitting right behind Aya is Ice Spice herself. Fans quickly took to social media to express their discomfort with the move. One of the earliest responses reads “Yeah you mad weird for having a 16 year old child doing all that in your mv i’m not even gonna hold you.” Another simply says “NOOOO!!!! AYA TANJALI IS 16!!!!!” Ice Spice’s team is yet to make any comments on the matter.

What do you think of Ice Spice featuring an underage girl twerking in her new music video? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More:

[Via]