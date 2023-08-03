Ice Spice Named Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie Of The Year

Billboard recently unveiled their pick for the 2023 R&B/hip-hop rookie of the year, Ice Spice. The 23-year-old Bronx rapper has certainly reached new heights in her career in recent months. “I have put in so much hard work, and it means a lot to be recognized for it and have more than just plaques to show for it,” she says of her latest feat. She’s hot off a couple of wildly successful collaborations with the queen of rap herself, Nicki Minaj. Most recently, the duo got together to drop their viral contribution to the Barbie soundtrack, “Barbie World.”

She also made headlines this year for her appearance on the deluxe edition of Taylor Swift’s Midnights. Their “Karma (Remix)” quickly became Ice Spice’s third song to chart in the top 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100. The young artist also recently dropped off a new track called “Deli” in recent weeks, making waves with the song’s accompanying music video.

Read More: Ice Spice’s Next Collab Could Be Pinkydoll, If NPC Streamer Has Her Way

Ice Spice Honored By Billboard

The rapper’s skyrocket to stardom began when her song “Munch (Feelin’ U)” blew up in 2022. The song showcases her refreshing take on drill rap, quickly gaining popularity on TikTok. She later worked alongside PinkPantheress to release “Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2” in February of this year. The song, again, went viral. Since then, her fans have been watching the performer’s every move, as she dominates the charts with each release.

Last month, Ice Spice dropped off the deluxe edition of her Like..? EP, offering fans four new tracks. As of late, Like..? (Deluxe) has even been competing with east coast OG Nas’ latest LP. He dropped his new album Magic 2 on the same day as Ice Spice’s EP, and their numbers have been cutting it close. So far, Ice Spice’s effort has managed to pass up Nas’ in terms of streaming, though his managed to get more pure sales.

Read More: Ice Spice’s White Bikini Thirst Traps Remind Us She’s The “Baddest Lil Bih”

[Via]