Ice Spice And Nas Neck And Neck With First Week Sales

Last week two new projects released that got rap fans’ attention. One was the deluxe edition of Ice Spice’s Like…? EP. Spice reissued her short project from earlier this year with the edition of Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana” remix and a few brand new tracks. One of those was “Deli” whose music video got Spice herself into some hot water with a scene that featured an underage TikTok star twerking. Another big release was Nas’ album Magic 2. It followed up his 2021 album Magic and came in between the third and fourth editions of his Kings Disease series with Hit-Boy. While the two big releases won’t compete for a top spot on the Billboard 200, they did end up pretty close to each other.

Though this week’s Billboard 200 is releasing late for unspecified processing issues, we know how much each artist sold. In their first weeks, Ice Spice’s new EP sold 20k in equivalent units, whereas Nas’ new album sold 17k. One difference between the two project’s first week is how each artist made up their sales. Ice Spice did far more numbers on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, racking up over 19k of her equivalent units entirely through streaming. On the other hand, Nas got a pretty substantial boost from pure sales, where fans buy an entire album in either digital or physical formats.

Ice Spice And Nas Album Sales Are In

The deluxe edition of Like..? isn’t the only place you can find Ice Spice on the Billboard 200 this week. The Barbie movie soundtrack is expected to land among the top spots and could debut with as much as 110k in sales. Spice and Nicki Minaj teamed up for a song on the album that samples the classic euro-dance song “Barbie Girl.”

As for Nas, Magic 2 will turn up a few thousand copies short of the original Magic which sold 22k in its first week back in 2021. What do you think of the first week sales for Ice Spice and Nas? Let us know in the comment section below.

