“Barbie” Soundtrack Could Sell 110k In Its First Week

Everyone is talking about the new Barbie movie since it came out last weekend. The film has been seen by a massive number of people breaking a number of box office records along the way. The franchise isn’t done with impressive sales numbers either. Earlier this week a report came out that one song in particular saw a massive boost in streams once the movie was released. That track was Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World.” The song features a sample of the Aqua Eurodance classic “Barbie Girl.” The song had an impressive debut at number 7 and has stuck around in the Hot 100 ever since. In the newest released charts, it shot back up to number 29. Other singles from the soundtrack like Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” are also in the top 40 of the chart this week.

Unsurprisingly, that means the soundtrack is expected to perform quite well in its first week. The considerable star power of the soundtrack alone is impressive. On top of already mentioned artists, it also features Lizzo, Khalid, The Kid LAROI, Karol G, Sam Smith, and more. With every song on the soundtrack already well over a million streams it’s no surprise that the project is heading for a big debut. Even then, the projected 110k the album could end up doing is high. Its closest competitor this year in terms of soundtrack is Metro Boomin’s feature-packed Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack. Despite all of its firepower that album only did 66k in its first week. With 110k units the Barbie soundtrack is expected to debut at number 2 on the Billboard 200 behind K-Pop group New Jeans.

Barbie Soundtrack Set For Big Numbers

Reviews for the Barbie movie have been glowing. Early screenings saw critics calling for Oscar nominations all around. Subsequently, fans have agreed as the film soars up aggregate review sites like Rotten Tomatoes.

