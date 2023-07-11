The biggest movie event of the year is right around the corner. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie premiered yesterday with an absolutely star-studded red carpet. The list of musical stars in attendance is a who’s who of superstars. Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, HAIM, Dua Lipa, and more all showed up to the bright pink event. But despite all the flair, people had to actually watch the movie and report back on how it is. Early reviews from a number of critics from various different publications had one consensus, it was great. Praise for the film came out in a variety of different ways. The loudest was for director Greta Gerwig. Critics praised her unique vision for the movie and called for her direction to be rewarded come award season later this year. Other praise came for lead performers Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling with multiple outlets calling their performances “Oscar-worthy.”

The Barbie film is also coming out with an accompanying Barbie soundtrack. So far six songs have been released from the soundtrack, which releases the same day as the movie. That includes new tracks from pop diva Charli XCX, bedroom pop mainstay Pink pantheress, Latin pop star Karol G, and K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY who teamed up with “Area Codes” rapper Kaliii. The biggest releases have come from some of the biggest stars in pop and rap this year. The first taste of the soundtrack was Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” which has stuck in the top 40 of the Hot 100 for weeks.

“Barbie” Debuts To Great Reviews

#Barbie is perfection. Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play. 🎀 — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) July 10, 2023

The biggest song from the soundtrack so far came courtesy of Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. The pair teamed up earlier this year on “Princess Diana” which had a top 10 debut before settling around the middle of the Hot 100. Their Barbie song “Barbie World” appears to be on the same course. It had a high debut inside the top 10, marking Ice Spice’s 4th top 10 hit of the year. Though it fell down the charts in week two, nobody would be surprised if it has longevity.

The Barbie soundtrack isn’t done yet. They just announced that songs from pop stars Billie Eilish and Sam Smith will also be included in the tracklist. That’s on top of a number of big performers like Lizzo, Khalid, and The Kid LAROI who also have songs involved. What do you think of the early reviews for the Barbie movie? Let us know in the comment section below.

