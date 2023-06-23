Nicki Minaj recently took to Instagram to announce the release of her song “Barbie World.” The release is to help promote the new Barbie film and features none other than Ice Spice. Alongside a promotional image of herself and Ice, Nicki wrote a caption to announce the release. “It’s BARBIE B!CH If you still in DOUBT,” she wrote. “#BarbieWorld JUNE 23rd… PRE-SAVE NOW!!!!” This announcement comes just days after Minaj revealed that her next album will drop on October 10. Furthermore, Minaj shared a snippet from the end of the Barbie trailer featuring the original Aqua song. This hinted that the Aqua sample is part of her own release, as well. With the snippets that followed, that was confirmed.

This collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice marks their second joint project in recent months. They previously teamed up for the remix of Ice’s “Princess Diana.” The song was a smash, particularly for Ice Spice. The track reached #4 on the Billboard 100 and topped the Billboard Rap charts. As of now, the remix has spent seven weeks on the charts and currently holds the #48 position. It has also generated immense interest in Ice Spice from the general public. With their new single, the pair look to repeat that same success.

Nicki And Ice Spice Are Far From Plastic On New Single

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice really are a match made in heaven. In the song “Barbie World,” Ice’s producer RiotUSA creatively samples Aqua’s “Barbie Girl.” However, he updates it and infuses it with a modern Brooklyn drill sound. This update gives the track a fresh and contemporary feel. Both Minaj and Ice showcase their impressive rap skills. They both deliver intense verses that complement each other’s passionate energy. It’s definitely a repeat of the energy they had on “Princess Diana.”

“I’m bad like the Barbie / I’m a doll but I still wanna party,” the pair rap on the chorus. “Pink ‘Vette like I’m ready to bend / I’m a ten, so I pull in a Ken.” With this being the second collaboration between Nicki and Ice, it’s clear the former has taken the latter under her wing. That means we can likely expect very big things from Ice Spice in the near future. What do you think of the duo’s second collab? Let us know in the comments below!

