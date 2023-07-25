Margot Robbie Net Worth 2023: A Glimpse Into The Barbie Star’s Fortune

Margot Robbie, the Australian actress who has taken Hollywood by storm, has an estimated net worth of $40 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Born on July 2, 1990, in Dalby, Queensland, Robbie’s journey to stardom is a testament to her talent, hard work, and determination. Raised by a single mother, she worked multiple jobs as a teenager to support her family while also nurturing her passion for acting.

Robbie’s acting career began in Australia with roles in films such as ICU and Vigilante. However, her breakthrough came after moving to the United States, where she gained widespread recognition for her diverse portrayals in films like The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, and I, Tonya.

Robbie’s Earnings & Endorsements & Ventures

Between 2018 and 2019, Robbie reportedly earned a whopping $24 million from her various endeavors, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the world during that period. In addition to her acting income, Robbie has supplemented her earnings with brand endorsements and deals. She became the face of Calvin Klein’s Deep Euphoria fragrance in 2016 and later endorsed Nissan’s line of electric vehicles. In 2018, she became the brand ambassador for Chanel, a well-known luxury fashion brand.

Beyond acting, Robbie has also ventured into production. She co-founded the production company LuckyChap Entertainment with her husband, Tom Ackerly. LuckyChap has produced several notable projects, including I, Tonya, and Promising Young Woman, further contributing to Robbie’s net worth.

Robbie’s Real Estate Investments

Robbie’s financial understanding extends beyond the film industry. She has been quite active in the real estate market, purchasing several properties in Los Angeles and Australia. In 2017, she bought a property in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles for $2.73 million. The following year, she purchased a modest L.A. home for $950,000, listed for sale in 2020 for $1.2 million.

In 2019, Robbie made two significant purchases for her family members, buying two homes as part of the same building along Australia’s beautiful Gold Coast. She also splurged on a second home for herself in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles, paying $5 million for a compound. Additionally, Robbie owns an investment home in Hollywood Hills that she leases out for passive income.

Conclusion

Margot Robbie’s net worth is a testament to her talent, hard work, and business acumen. From her humble beginnings in Australia to her rise as a Hollywood star, Robbie has proven that she is a talented actress and a savvy businesswoman. Her diverse roles, successful production ventures, and smart real estate investments have all contributed to her impressive net worth of $40 million as of 2023. As she continues to take on new roles and business ventures, there’s no doubt that Robbie’s star will continue to rise.