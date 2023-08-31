Demi Moore Net Worth 2023: What Is The Hollywood Star Worth?

Demi Moore, synonymous with Hollywood glamour and talent, has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for decades. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be a staggering $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did she amass such wealth, and what are the key milestones in her illustrious career?

Born Demi Gene Guynes on November 11, 1962, in Roswell, New Mexico, Moore adopted her professional name after her first husband, Freddy Moore. Her journey to stardom began in West Hollywood, California, where she moved at 15. By 16, she had signed with the Elite Modeling Agency and started taking drama classes, setting the stage for her future in acting.

Rising To Hollywood Stardom

Actress Demi Moore poses for a portrait circa 1982 in Los Angeles City. (Photo by Dianna Whitley/Getty Images)

Moore’s acting debut was modest, with roles in the 1981 drama Choices and the 1982 film Parasite. However, her career trajectory changed when she joined the cast of ABC’s General Hospital. Her big commercial breakthrough came with St. Elmo’s Fire in 1985, positioning her alongside the famed Brat Pack. The 1990s saw Moore in a series of blockbuster hits, including Ghost, which grossed over $505 million, A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal, and Disclosure.

In the mid-1990s, Moore made history by becoming the highest-paid actress for her role in Striptease, earning a whopping $12.5 million. This record-setting paycheck, equivalent to about $20 million today, showcased her unparalleled demand in the industry. Beyond acting, Moore has also made significant contributions as a film producer. Notably, she produced all three installments of the Austin Powers franchise, adding another feather to her cap and undoubtedly contributing to her impressive net worth.

Personal Life & Other Ventures

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis. Attend Demi Moore’s ‘Inside Out’ Book Party on September 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop)

Moore’s personal life has been as eventful as her professional one. She has been married three times, with her marriage to Bruce Willis resulting in a $90 million divorce settlement that included cash and real estate. Moore’s memoir, Inside Out, published in 2019, debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times best-sellers list, further showcasing her versatility and appeal.

Philanthropic Endeavors

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Demi Moore speaks onstage during ELLE’s 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration. Presented by Ralph Lauren and Lexus, at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE)

Beyond the glitz and glamour, Moore has a heart of gold. She has supported numerous charities, including the American Foundation for AIDS Research and UNICEF. In 2009, she co-founded the DNA Foundation with then-husband Ashton Kutcher, aiming to combat child sexual slavery. Her dedication to philanthropy was recognized in 2018 when she received the inaugural Visionary Woman Award for her efforts against human trafficking.

Real Estate Investments

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actress Demi Moore attends the signing of her memoir “Inside Out” at Barnes & Noble Union Square. On September 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for ABA)

Real estate has played a significant role in Moore’s wealth accumulation. In the 1990s, she and Bruce Willis purchased a 7,000-square-foot penthouse in New York City’s San Remo building for $7 million. Moore later sold this property in 2017 for $45 million. She also owns multiple properties in Hailey, Idaho, and a mansion in Beverly Hills, acquired in 2003 for $3.15 million.

Conclusion

Demi Moore’s net worth in 2023 is a testament to her talent, hard work, and business acumen. From her early days in Hollywood to her current status as a multi-faceted entertainment mogul, Moore’s journey is inspiring and impressive. With a net worth of $200 million, she is one of Hollywood’s most successful and enduring stars.