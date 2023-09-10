Georgia Hassarati Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Too Hot To Handle” Star Worth?

Georgia Hassarati, a name that has become synonymous with the glitz and glamour of reality TV, has seen a meteoric rise in her net worth over the past few years. As of 2023, this Australian sensation is estimated to have a net worth of around $500,000 US Dollars, according to GorillaOverview. But how did she amass such wealth in such a short period? Let's delve into her journey.

Born on December 5th, 1996, in Brisbane, Australia, Georgia is of Lebanese and Australian descent. Raised by her mother, Suzanne Louise, alongside her three sisters - Savannah, Priscilla, and Emma Jayne, Georgia always had a penchant for the limelight. From a young age, she aspired to be a model. After completing her high school education in Australia, she pursued further studies at a university in her homeland.

Career Beginnings

Before stepping into modeling and reality TV, Georgia explored various career avenues. Interestingly, she worked as a midwife in Australia, dedicating her time to local clinics, ladies’ homes, and hospitals. This phase of her life showcases her versatility and commitment to diverse roles. However, Georgia's big break came in 2022 when she joined the cast of the third season of the popular Netflix series Too Hot To Handle. This platform amplified her fame and played a pivotal role in boosting her net worth. Her presence on the show garnered her a massive following, with over 2 million people tracking her life on Instagram.

Personal Life, Social Media, & Endorsements

Georgia's Instagram journey began on August 12, 2018. Since then, she has been a prominent figure on the platform, collaborating with numerous brands and high-end bikini labels. Some notable brands she has endorsed include Dyson Hair, Lounge Underwear, K I N D, Curated K.T., The Kind Collective, and Vitable Vitamins. These endorsements and her appearances on TV shows and podcasts have significantly contributed to her net worth. Further, in 2023, Georgia reportedly dated Dom Gabriel, a contestant from Perfect Match. Rumors also linked her with another reality TV star, Harry Jowsey. However, like many celebrities, Georgia's personal life remains a mix of confirmed facts and speculations.

Conclusion

Georgia Hassarati's journey from a midwife in Australia to a reality TV sensation is inspiring. Her diverse career choices, dedication, and hard work have paved the way for her current net worth of $500,000. As she continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, fans and followers eagerly await what the future holds for this Too Hot To Handle star.