The pink clips are getting Drizzy clowned just as much as his pink manicure did earlier this summer.

Drake’s New Hair Misses The Mark: “He Never Beating Them Allegations”

Drake’s For All The Dogs album isn’t quite here yet, but so far, we’ve seen the 36-year-old don some interesting attire amid the project’s rollout. Putting a literal spin on the title, he’s worn various canine masks while out and about on his It’s All a Blur tour. Elsewhere, Champagne Papi’s pink manicure caught our eye before heading out on the road with 21 Sav. People have (mostly) stopped dissing his painted nails at this point, but today (August 18), Drake is once again in the headlines for embracing his femininity.

As HipHopDX reports, earlier in the week, the Grammy Award winner switched up the braids he’s been sporting as of late in favour of a middle-part style with the first few inches slicked down. From there, Drake slipped a long pink hair clip on either side of his forehead, keeping his dark curls out of his face. He first stepped out with this style at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The next day, Kevin Durant received a visit from his rapper friend at an off-season workout.

Only further adding to the nostalgic vides of his ‘fro, Drake wore a cobalt blue FUBU tee, oversized jeans, and a seriously funky pair of sneakers. As expected, social media has had a lot to say about the 6ix God’s look, much of it not flattering.

While some have suggested that “he’s never beating those allegations,” others are comparing the lyricist to characters like Minnie Mouse and Sugar Mama from The Proud Family. No matter what anyone else has to say, Aubrey certainly seems to be feeling himself.

Twitter Reacts to Drake’s Latest Look

Keep scrolling to see what social media users are saying about Drake’s new selfie. Do you think the Canadian’s pink hair clips will become a popular trend if he continues to wear them over the coming weeks like his Certified Lover Boy hairstyle did? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

