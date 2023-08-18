Drake Calls Out Fan For Throwing “Disgusting” Boxers On Stage

Drake is currently on a massive tour throughout North America. Overall, the Its All A Blur tour with 21 Savage has been a massive success. He has been able to perform all of his greatest hits, as well as his newer music. Fans have been giving the tour some rave reviews, while clips from the shows are going viral almost every single night. Drizzy has certainly given us no shortage of storylines, and it has been fun to watch. That said, there have been plenty of antics to keep fans entertained.

For instance, the artist has been getting a plethora of bras on stage during his performances. This has been pretty wild to watch. However, it seems like every single night, a larger bra makes its way to the stage. This all culminated in a peak of sorts just a few nights ago as Drake was gifted a gigantic bra that did not come from a human. As it turns out, Drizzy has been getting more than just lady undergarments. Below, you can see a clip in which he got hit with some boxers.

Drake Wasn’t Too Happy

Someone threw their boxers on Drake’s stage 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jIP3tQvghF — Concerts 🔌 (@ConcertsByRap) August 16, 2023

Drake has been very keen on receiving these bras. Although, when it came to the boxers, the Canadian megastar was not amused in the slightest. “This is amazing. This has been the best night of my life,” he said. “This was disgusting by the way. Somebody threw some boxers up here. That was foul, alright.” While he may not have enjoyed getting the boxers, the crowd got a good kick out of it. Furthermore, it made for a viral moment that has brought his tour to the forefront, yet again.

Soon, Drake will be releasing a new album called For All The Dogs. This promises to be an interesting project, and we cannot wait to hear it. Let us know your expectations for this project, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for updates. We will continue to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

