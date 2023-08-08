Lil Uzi Vert Making Music With Luh Tyler In New Clip

The two are working on their second collaboration of 2023.

Luh Tyler is a 17-year-old rapper from Florida who is having a breakout year in 2023. The rapper first blew up last year when his song “Law & Order” went viral on TikTok. His quick rise to fame culminated in him being chosen as a 2023 XXL Freshman in this year’s class. In March of this year, he released his debut mixtape. The project is called my vision and already saw Tyler getting some big-time attention with BabyTron featuring on the project. The mixtape also includes the song “Back Flippin,” one of the rapper’s biggest hits to date. He followed it up shortly after with a deluxe version of the project which contained a new song called “Ransom” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

Now Lil Uzi and Luh Tyler are back in the studio together. The two clips feature the pair listening to some new music they’ve been cooking up. More specifically it shows Uzi dancing to the spacey beat of a song while both of their adlibs hover over it. While the two seem like they’re very much into the new material, fans in the comments were more mixed. “Music with this tyler kid?? L,” reads one of the top comments. “uzi finna carry,” predicts another. Check out the clips of new Uzi and Luh Tyler music below.

Lil Uzi Vert and Luh Tyler Hit The Studio

Lil Uzi Vert has been collaborating quite a bit recently. The “Just Wanna Rock” rapper is working on their second new album of 2023 following Pink Tape earlier this summer. The new project, Barter 16, is themed around Young Thug’s Barter series. For that reason, Uzi has been working with some Thugger collaborators like London On Da Track and Birdman.

Uzi has long been a big fan of Young Thug and said so even more in a recent GQ interview. Uzi called Thugger “My OG” and spoke on both their friendship and Thug’s influence over their career and music. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert and Luh Tyler recording new music together? Let us know in the comment section below.

