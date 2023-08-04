Lil Uzi Vert Praises Young Thug: “He’s My OG”

Earlier this year Lil Uzi Vert dropped one of the biggest rap albums of 2023. Pink Tape sold 167k in its first week and became the first rap album of the year to hit number one on the Billboard 200. The album had a diverse list of features including Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Snow Strippers, Don Toliver, Bring Me The Horizon, and BABYMETAL. Despite the success of the project, Uzi seemed ready to move on from it immediately. Basically, as soon as the record dropped they began teasing a follow-up project which quickly took the form of Barter 16.

Lil Uzi Vert’s follow-up to Pink Tape is expected to be a tribute to Young Thug in almost every way. In the past few months as Uzi has been teasing the new project, they’ve taken plenty of steps to make their admiration for Young Thug clear. The project is being worked on by artists like London On Da Track and Birdman who have long been collaborators of Young Thug. The tribute even went as far as Uzi dressing up like Thugger for a recent function. Now, in a new interview, Uzi is elaborating on their admiration for Young Thug. “He’s my OG so he’s always happy, always in good spirits with me,” Uzi explains. They also take the opportunity to tease Barter 16. “The unreleased stuff that I’m working on now, it’s f*cking fire.”

Lil Uzi Vert Praises Young Thug

Fans in the comments had a variety of reactions to Uzi’s comments. “No cap the 20 songs that leaked were brazy,” says one fan referring to some Uzi tracks that hit the internet recently. “Calling him an OG while he fighting a RICO not crazy?” asks another user referring to the fact that Young Thug is currently fighting a RICO trial in Atlanta. It’s unclear when Barter 16 will arrive but Uzi has continued to tease fans with pics from the studio as they work on the project.

