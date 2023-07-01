Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pink Tape” Sells More Than 500K Units

Lil Uzi Vert dropped their latest LP, Pink Tape, at the end of last month. The album features various high-profile features from Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, and more. They’re currently making their way around the U.S., with a scheduled performance today (July 21) at Rolling Loud Miami. Uzi will go on to make various stops in Australia, the U.S., and more in support of Pink Tape.

Fans have been digging the new release, with it even recently securing a spot as the first rap album to go No. 1 this year. It beat out Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time last week. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon its release, selling 165K equivalent album units in its first week. It’s now Lil Uzi Vert’s third studio album to hit No. 1. Less than a month after the highly-anticipated album’s debut, it’s been reported that it has managed to sell over 500K units.

Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape Success

Though fans are loving Lil Uzi Vert’s most recent release, there is one person who isn’t a fan. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Budden weighed in on the LP, calling it a “crock of sh*t.” “Uzi did respond to the comments he’s been making about ‘experimental tapes,’ and ‘the real tape is coming,’ blasé bah,” the host explained, “He spoke to Ak [Akademiks] about it.”

Budden continued, “Now, I appreciate any artist that’s trying, so I don’t want to take away from that, but that was a crock of sh*t.” “Because that goes out the window once you sell it to me,” Budden adds, “It’s not… you’re not trying anymore. This is the product that you’re selling. If the plumber come over to fix some sh*t, and wanna try out some new methods, you should’ve did that sh*t before you got here. Once you’re here to do the service, fix the sh*t. Don’t experiment.” Regardless, it’s clear that Uzi’s latest offering has been a major success.

