According to HipHopDX, a New York pizza place went viral over the weekend when Lil Uzi Vert pulled up with a massive order. Cut’s & Slices NYC Pizzeria shared a video to Instagram of the rapper in their store. Uzi picked up a tall stack of large pizzas from the establishment and left the staff something special for their troubles. The clip ends with seemingly the entire staff flashing some cash the “Just Wanna Rock” rapper left for them.

Lil Uzi Vert just released their new album Pink Tape. The project was a smash hit becoming the first rap album to reach number one on the Hot 100 at any point this year. It also dethroned Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time after a multi-month run at the top of the Billboard 200. Uzi also debuted two songs from the album in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, including its opening track “Flooded The Face” inside the top 15. Though Taylor Swift’s new album has flooded the charts this week, Uzi’s music will look to make a return up the charts in successive tracking weeks.

Lil Uzi Vert Surprises Pizzeria

Since the moment Pink Tape dropped Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing what they’re up to next. First, that came in the form of LUV Is Rage 3 released as a deluxe album similar to LUV vs. The World 2 which dropped after Uzi’s last album Eternal Atake. Recently, Uzi has pivoted and began teasing a Young Thug-inspired project called Barter 16. Those teases even went as far as dressing up as Young Thug at a recent event.

Lil Uzi Vert has also silenced any questions about their relationship with JT. After a viral fight at the BET Awards, the couple have taken repeated opportunities to assure fans all is well. That included JT sticking up for Uzi after a fan made a mean tweet earlier today. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert leaving a generous tip after ordering pizza? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert, J. Cole, And Drake’s Albums Have All Hit Number One

[Via]