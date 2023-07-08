We’ve spent a little over a week with Pink Tape by Lil Uzi Vert, and it made a massive impact when it landed after a lot of anticipation. Whether for its variety, its fan favorites, or its most experimental moments, it seems like everyone has something to say about it. Not only that, but for the first time in 2023 for a rap album, it looks like enough people tuned in to take it to the top commercially. Moreover, HITS Daily Double reported that Pink Tape garnered 165K equivalent album unit sales in its first week. In addition, this marks the first time a hip-hop project in 2023 is expected to go No. 1, as it beat out Morgan Wallen’s dominant 36-track behemoth One Thing At A Time for the top spot, with that album selling 111K this week.

Furthermore, other Top 10 debuts this week include K-pop group MY WORLD – The 3rd Mini Album at No. 9 and Rylo Rodriguez’s Been One at No. 10. Another debut didn’t make the Top 10, but still did great numbers, and that’s Puerto Rican reggaetón (and more) producer Tainy with his star-studded album DATA at No. 16. Other hip-hop chart mainstays this week are Young Thug’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS at No. 13, Gunna’s a Gift & a Curse at No. 8, Lil Durk’s Almost Healed at No. 15, and Metro Boomin’s Spider-Verse soundtrack at No. 19. Of course, SZA’s SOS still got a lot of sales this week, as well, with it placing at No. 7.

Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape‘s First-Week Sales

With Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert will become the first rap act to hit #1 on the HITS Top 50 this year. Meanwhile, Peso Pluma is fixing to hold at #3 in his second week, while aespa and Rylo Rodriguez will be the week’s other Top 10 debuts.https://t.co/hxkA3y6HRb pic.twitter.com/yksWjTOnrl — HITS Daily Double (@HITSDD) July 5, 2023

Given how many great hip-hop albums are included, to make a huge fuss over Pink Tape being the first to go No. 1 would be a disservice to the quality releases this year. Sure, maybe the output hasn’t been as great as last year at this point, but it’s also just been harder to break through. Regardless, Lil Uzi Vert had previously said that if their album goes No. 1, they’ll drop “[the] album [we’re] really looking for.” As such, no matter how you slice it, this is great news.

Meanwhile, many fans expect this to be Luv Is Rage 3, as teased on their social media bio. With 26 tracks and a whole lot of styles, at least Pink Tape will surely contain highlights for many fans to enjoy throughout the whole year. As such, with one hyped rollout ending, another takes it place swiftly, and fans are very excited for more. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Uzi Vert.

