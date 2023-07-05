Lil Uzi Vert is easily one of the most popular artists in all of hip-hop right now. Overall, The Pink Tape is an example of this. Although the new project has proven to be extremely polarizing, there are people who are absolutely loving it. The mix of metal aesthetics is quite unique, and it really seems like Uzi was looking to showcase their love of alternative music. For instance, we get a System of a Down cover, as well as a feature from Bring Me The Horizon. All-in-all, it is an album full of diverse sounds.

With all of the anticipation for this project in mind, it should come as no surprise that the project is set to go number one. A hip-hop album has not gone number one in 2023. Although, this mostly has to do with the consistent success of Morgan Wallen. However, Uzi is projected to sell around 200K units, and that should be good enough for that top spot. Consequently, Uzi is now teasing a second release, as long as they reach that aforementioned number one spot.

Is Lil Uzi Vert Dropping Again?

Lil Uzi Vert did this back in 2020 with Eternal Atake. Just one week after that project’s release, they came through with Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World Pt. 2. According to Uzi’s Instagram bio, it would see as though the potential second release would be Luv Is Rage 3. Of course, Uzi has not stated whether or not this project is actually coming. However, it is being teased in a very obvious way right now. Of course, Uzi released Luv Is Rage 2 back in 2017. For many, this is Uzi’s best project to date.

If Uzi does come through with Luv Is Rage 3, then you can just imagine how wild the reactions will be. That said, it remains to be seen if the sounds of this tape will be similar to that of The Pink Tape. Let us know if you’re excited for a second Uzi project, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

