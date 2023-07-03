Lil Uzi Vert just released their highly anticipated new album Pink Tape. The album features collaborations with rappers like Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, and Don Toliver as well as metal bands like Bring Me The Horizon and BABYMETAL. While it served up 23 songs and three more bonus tracks rumors swirled about how many more tracks had been recorded. Now Uzi has shut down rumors of a pending deluxe edition of the album.

In a recent livestream while playing Call Of Duty a fan asked Uzi about whether or not Pink Tape would get a deluxe album. Their answer was pretty definitive. “Nah, I’m gonna drop a whole ‘nother album,” they quickly responded. While fans were clearly hoping for new music even the most optimistic probably weren’t expecting a new album. It wouldn’t be the first time that Uzi turned right around with new material. When they released their last highly-anticipated album Eternal Atake in 2020, it got a “deluxe” edition just a week later. Turns out that the deluxe edition was an entirely new album in itself, Lil Uzi Vert vs The World 2.

Lil Uzi Vert Teases New Album

This isn’t the only time recently that Call Of Duty has played a role in a viral clip of Lil Uzi Vert. In an adorable video that made the rounds last week, Uzi reunited with Nardwuar. The pair did a classic interview together in 2018 that fans still quote and remix today. At the end of their conversation, Uzi hilarious invites Nardwuar over to his house for dinner under the premise that the rapper will teach him how to play Call Of Duty.

Last week Lil Uzi Vert hosted a “Pink Tape Party” and celebs showed out. They took pictures with rapper Trippie Redd and made up with partner JT after a viral fight at the BET Awards. The pair have since cleared the air and made sure nobody misinterpreted anything. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert teasing their new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

