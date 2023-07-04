Lil Uzi Vert should be basking in the spotlight of their latest album, The Pink Tape. However, the man is still hungry for recognition, as well as for dropping more music. On July 4th, Lil Uzi posted to their Instagram story a picture of the album cover with the caption, “Get this [to] number one… And I will drop [the] album [y’all] really looking for.” He completes the story with two shushing emojis, referring to the top-secret nature of this mysterious second album.

It’s clear Lil Uzi Vert thinks that, while The Pink Tape is a solid collection of songs, there’s a separate tracklist that hits even harder. They’re saving that second drop for a rainy day or, in this case, for when Pink goes number one. When they says that, they mean going number one on the Billboard 200. To top the charts with their entire album would be quite an accomplishment. With so much new music dropping in 2023, it’s difficult to own a top spot on the Billboard chart.

Read more: Lil Uzi Vert Teases Another New Album After “Pink Tape”

Why Lil Uzi Vert Isn’t Satisfied

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RapTV (@rap)

Lil Uzi is currently performing songs from this most recent album, but they want to give people even more music. From a live stream, Vert confirmed they wouldn’t release a deluxe version of The Pink Tape, instead opting for a complete second album. Whether it’s a sequel or response to Pink is unclear, but the project seems almost ready to drop. There’s only one thing for fans to do, and that’s make sure Lil Uzi tops the charts. Honestly, it’s fantastic marketing.

In other Lil Uzi news, it might happen that The Pink Tape hits number one all on its own. First-week sales projections have it ending the week at the top spot, with Young Thug falling short of taking the number one crown. For almost months, Morgan Whalen has been killing the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200. Perhaps it’s time for hip-hop to claim the throne. In the meantime, Lil Uzi Vert will be mobbing in their 1-of-1 Rolls Royce, living the good life with a best-selling album.

Read more: Lil Uzi Vert Thanks Ken Carson For Producing “x2” Off Of “Pink Tape”

[Via]