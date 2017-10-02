album drop
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert Reveals What It's Going To Take For Second Album DropLil Uzi Vert will drop a sneaky second album on one condition...By Jake Lyda
- MusicLil Durk Posts Mystery Woman On IG, Says He's Got To Drop Before Lil Uzi VertIs that India Royale or is Smurk just playing with us?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMac Miller's Estate Releases "Circles (Deluxe)" On CDMac Miller's estate has released "Circles" deluxe edition, which includes two new songs, exclusively on CD. It will be available for streaming on March 20th.By Lynn S.
- MusicBlueface Reveals Actual Release Date For "Find The Beat"Blueface has announced the new release date for his upcoming debut album, "Find The Beat," after falling through on dropping it in January.By Lynn S.
- MusicLil Tecca's Debut Album "Virgo World" To Drop During Virgo SeasonLil Tecca plans to drop his debut album, "Virgo World," sometime between between August 23rd-September 22nd this year, during Virgo season.By Lynn S.
- MusicThe Weeknd's New Album May Be Dropping Sooner Than ExpectedThe Weeknd shared some cryptic captions on Instagram this week, possibly hinting that "Chapter VI" will be dropping as soon as this weekend.By Lynn S.
- MusicLupe Fiasco's "DROGAS WAVE" Pushed Up To September 21 After LeakLupe Fiasco "DROGAS WAVE" is dropping a week early.By Devin Ch
- MusicMalik Yusef On Kanye West's Album: "Our Best Sh*t To Date"G.O.O.D. Music's Malik Yusef is confident about Kanye's next album. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicKYLE Announces Debut Album "Light Of Mine"KYLE drops the title, release date, and artwork for this debut album.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicSmokepurpp & Murda Beatz's "Bless Yo Trap" Reportedly Dropping At MidnightTime to get excited. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicThe Weeknd's New Album May Be "My Dear Melancholy" & It Might Drop TomorrowWe may be getting new music from the Weeknd sooner than we thought.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicFrench Montana Says Joint Album With A$AP Rocky Is Coming SoonFrench Montana and A$AP Rocky previously collaborated on "Said N Done" back in August. By Chantilly Post
- MusicHustle Gang "We Want Smoke" Tracklist Features Young Thug, B.o.B. & MoreThis drop bout' to be fire. By Chantilly Post