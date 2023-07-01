Lil Uzi Vert is having a big week. They finally dropped their highly-anticipated album, The Pink Tape, Furthermore, the first-week sales indicate that he could in contention for the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 when The Pink Tape becomes eligible. The top spot is once again being held by Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time. However, Uzi is now making headlines for their new ride.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is named for the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever discovered. With a starting retail price of $325,000, it is “affordable” by Rolls-Royce standards. However, the SUV model is still a status symbol for the rich and powerful. It was launched in 2018 and has drawn comparisons to the likes of the Bentley Bentayga. Now Uzi has their own unique variant of the luxury car.

Check Out Lil Uzi Vert’s Unique Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Lil Uzi Vert showcased their custom Cullinan in images shared on Instagram. The car is a sleek metallic white, with a drop-top roof stretching from the front seats to the trunk. The interior is a cool beige, with unique detailing on the headrests and a custom “Cullinan Vert Edition” plate above the trunk space. Furthermore, the iconic spirit of ecstasy hood ornament has been painstakingly bejeweled with diamonds. It’s unknown how much the car set Uzi back. However, with the base price being $325,000, the modifications likely did not come cheap.

The in-depth images come after Uzi pulled up to The Pink Tape album release in the vehicle. Additionally, the Callihan appears to be the rapper's Rolls of choice. In December 2022, they gifted their partner JT with a black Callihan to celebrate her 30th birthday. It definitely appeared to one-up her 29th birthday, when Uzi rented out the Dream Mall in New Jersey and took her on a $350,000 shopping spree.

