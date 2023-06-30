Lil Uzi Vert is a rapper who has faced questions about their sexuality in the past. Because of their very androgynous sense of style and the fact that they changed their pronouns to they/them last year some have asked questions. Uzi has always expressed fondness for the support they’ve received from the LGBT community. But according to HipHopDX, early on Pink Tape Uzi puts questions about their sexuality permanently to rest.

The album starts off with “Flooded The Face” which features lyrics about Uzi’s orientation. “First of all, I f*ck eight b*tches a day, How could you ever say Lil Uzi gay?, F*ck four of ’em raw, f*ck four of ’em safe, Think I’m splittin’ the odds before you to debate.” While Uzi is no stranger to spitting bars about the sex they’re having, this is the first time where they’ve taken on they’re gay allegations directly. Later on in the album on the track “Spin Again” they return to the idea with new lyrics. “they thought I was gay, but I don’t know how though,” the song reads. That song also features a lyric comparing the girl Uzi is with to Ice Spice. Those lyrics in particular sparked some controversy when Uzi performed the song at the BET Awards.

Lil Uzi Vert Says They Aren’t Gay

Lil Uzi Vert and their partner, JT from City Girls, got in a viral fight during the BET show. While many thought initially that the Ice Spice lyric might have had something to do with the fight, both sides quickly denied that and supplied their own explanations.

Lil Uzi Vert made sure everybody knew they were okay with JT a few days later. The rapper hosted a party for the release of their new album where many collaborators and friends showed up. On top of JT, pictures of Uzi with rapper Trippie Redd and interviewer Nardwuar hit the internet following the party. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert confirming their sexuality on a new song? Let us know in the comment section below.

