The tragic death of frequent Lil Uzi Vert collaborator Lotta Cash Desto in a drive-by shooting shocked them profoundly. For those unaware, Desto was killed in September of 2022, and the Memphis rapper was just starting to establish herself as a rising name to watch. While Uzi didn’t speak out on this publicly too much, they did a lot behind the scenes to honor her legacy and pay tribute to her memory. Moreover, they just spoke briefly on the subject on the track “Days Come and Go” off of their latest album Pink Tape. In a set of bars, the Philly star spoke on paying for her funeral costs.

“I got too much on my mind, too much on my plate,” Lil Uzi Vert rapped on the song. “I spent two-hundred thousand on Desto funeral, that’s an estate / I don’t know why they be mad at me, ’cause I’m expressin’ my ways.” Overall, the track is among the more somber and emotive cuts on the album, and this line certainly adds to that weight in the tracklist. In addition, during her funeral, the 27-year-old spoke earnestly and lovingly of their relationship with Lotta Cash Desto.

Lil Uzi Vert Addresses Lotta Cash Desto’s Funeral

“I ain’t gon’ lie this don’t even feel real to me,” Lil Uzi Vert expressed during the services. “Destinee was always on my hip everywhere I go. I had got in some trouble and they put me away I had to go to a rehab program and all that. She called me every day. Even if she called to argue with me, she called me every day and that’s what counted.” While there are many standout lyrical moments on Pink Tape, this one made for one of the album’s most powerful and saddening narratives.

Meanwhile, another lyrical focus that fans picked up on was Uzi confirming their sexual orientation. “First of all, I f**k eight b***hes a day / How could you ever say Lil Uzi gay?” they rap on the opener “Flooded The Face.” Over the next few weeks, we’re sure we’ll be picking up on a lot more that they had to say on their highly-anticipated album. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Uzi Vert, come back to HNHH.

