Lotta Cash Desto
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Speaks On Paying For Lotta Cash Desto's FuneralThe Memphis rapper died in a drive-by shooting last September.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSecond Arrest Made For Lotta Cash Desto's MurderThere has been an update into the investigation of Lotta Cash Desto's murder.By Ben Mock
- LifeLottaCash Desto's Death Has Police Searching For 2 SuspectsThe "Lunchroom" rapper was killed early on Saturday morning in West Houston.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeLil Uzi Vert's Artist Lotta Cash Desto Killed During Houston Drive-By ShootingHPD officers reportedly responded to a shooting near 5500 Richmond Avenue around 2:40 on Saturday morning.By Hayley Hynes