No. 1 Album
- MusicWhat Is Nicki Minaj's Best-Selling Album?Ahead of “Pink Friday 2,” let’s take a look at Nicki’s most commercially successful album.By Demi Phillips
- MusicTravis Scott's "UTOPIA" Ties With "ASTROWORLD" For His Longest-Running No. 1 AlbumThe new album also broke its own record for the biggest vinyl sales week for any hip-hop album in recorded history.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMetro Boomin Shouts Out Lil Uzi Vert For "Pink Tape" Being First No. 1 Rap Album Of 2023The last rap album to go number one before Uzi's latest was Metro's own "HEROES & VILLAINS."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "Pink Tape" First-Week Sales Suggest It'll Be First No. 1 Rap Album Of 2023It looks like Uzi started off the second half of the hip-hop year with fireworks.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDrake And 21 Savage's "Her Loss" Debuts At No. 1The OVO and Slaughter Gang team-up dethroned Taylor Swift's "Midnights" atop the Billboard charts.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Baby's "It's Only Me" First Week Sales Projections Have LandedIt looks like the Quality Control artist is on par to earn himself a No. 1 album.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRod Wave's "Beautiful Mind" Debuts At No. 1 After Moving 115K Album Equivalent UnitsThis is the Florida-born artist's second No. 1 on the Billboard 200.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake's "Honestly, Nevermind" Debuts At No. 1 After Selling 210K In First Week OutDespite all the haters, Drizzy managed to come out on top.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTyler, The Creator On DJ Khaled Rivalry: "It Was Just Watching A Man Die Inside"Tyler, The Creator recently reflected on his rivalry with DJ Khaled.By Cole Blake
- NumbersTyler, The Creator To Score His Largest Opening Week Ever With "CMIYGL"He's slated to debut at the top of the Top 200 chart. By Madusa S.
- NumbersPolo G's "Hall Of Fame" Outperforms First Week Sales Projections & Debuts At No. 1The news isn't entirely surprising.By Madusa S.
- NumbersGunna's "Wunna" Set To Debut At No. 1Gunna's new album, "Wunna," is predicted to top the Billboard 200 chart its first week.By Lynn S.
- MusicDrake Fans Pissed After Kenny Chesney Postpones TourDrake fans are calling out country singer Kenny Chesney for immediately postponing his tour after bundle sales helped him beat Drake for No. 1 album.By Lynn S.
- MusicTory Lanez Earns Third No. 1 Album With "The New Toronto 3"Tory Lanez has much to celebrate after learning that "The New Toronto 3" landed him his third No. 1 album—the first album to chart in the series.By Erika Marie