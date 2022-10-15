It’s been a relatively quiet weekend as far as mainstream hip-hop releases go, with the biggest new arrival coming undoubtedly from Quality Control superstar Lil Baby, who delivered 23 songs on his third studio album, It’s Only Me.

Seeing as his last effort, My Turn, has gone on to go 4x platinum, the 27-year-old has had high expectations of his fanbase riding on his shoulders, but from the sounds of things, he’s managed to deliver and then some.

Lil Baby attends “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby” premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )

Thus far, two of the project’s most talked about titles are “Stand On It” and “Not Finished” – both of which appear to address the drama between Baby and Quavo over Saweetie, who dated the latter and spent time with the former following their breakup.

Others include the impressive roster of features that the father of two landed, such as “Pop Out” featuring Nardo Wick, “Never Hating” with Young Thug, Fridayy’s appearance on “Forever,” as well as Future’s work on “From Now On.”

Aside from that, other collaborators included Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty. As for production, Murda Beatz, Tay Keith, and KRAZYMOB all played a hand in the album’s sonic development – as did countless others.

On Saturday (October 15), the first week sales projections for Lil Baby’s third studio album landed via HDD, revealing that the “Drip Too Hard” hitmaker is expected to move 185K – 210K copies in the coming days, primarily due to a strong performance on streaming.

As HipHopNMore notes, this means it’s highly likely we’ll see It’s Only Me earn a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 next week.

.@lilbaby4PF's #ItsOnlyMe aiming for #1 debut on the US albums chart with 185-210K units first week. It will mark Lil Baby's third #1 album (via @HITSDD). — chart data (@chartdata) October 15, 2022

Stream the hot new record here if you haven’t already, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]