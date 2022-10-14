As Lil Baby’s third studio album, It’s Only Me, landed on streamers at midnight, fans of the Atlanta-based rapper have been taking in the 23-track project and marvelling not only at the list of features the “Drip Too Hard” hitmaker racked up (Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty), but also at the record’s production value.

There was no shortage of creatives who had a hand in crafting the Quality Control artist’s latest endeavour – names like G1, NicoOnTheKeys, Murda Beatz, MARS, Wheezy, and many more all aided in producing Baby’s newest release.

When chatting with Apple Music about his song selection process, Baby admitted that he had nearly 100 to choose from. “It was a lot of songs to choose from. That’s how I ended up choosing so many… I’d say maybe 80 songs,” the 27-year-old said.

“But for where I am in my career and how fast things changed for me, I’m almost a completely different person. So in my lyrics, you could hear a major elevation,” the father of two added.

Check out the full list of producers below, and stream Lil Baby’s It’s Only Me album here if you haven’t already.

It’s Only Me Production Credits:

1. Real Spill

Prod. by G1 & Kaigoinkrazy

2. Stand On It

Prod. by Mattazik Muzik, NicoOnTheKeys

3. Pop Out (Feat. Nardo Wick)

Prod. by Eza, Trademark & ShortyyK

4. Heyy

Prod. by HOOPS, Harto and King LeeBoy

5. California Breeze

Prod. by Murda Beatz & MARS

6. Perfect Timing

Prod. by YC

7. Never Hating (Feat. Young Thug)

Prod. by Wheezy, SirFredo & Ele Beatz

8. Forever (Feat. Fridayy)

Prod. by Fridayy, Bizness Boi & Fortune

9. Not Finished

Prod. by KRAZYMOB

10. In A Minute

Prod. by Haze and Kaigoinkrazy

11. Waterfall Flow

Prod. by ATL Jacob & Ayo Sim

12. Everything

Prod. by Sean Momberger & Sevn Thomas

13. From Now On (Feat. Future)

Prod. by Tay Keith & Murda Beatz

14. Double Down

Prod. by Awavy & Murda Beatz

15. Cost To Be Alive (Feat Rylo Rodriguez)

Prod. by G1 & Chosen 1

16. Top Priority

Prod. by DJ Champ, prodbyjuko

17. Danger

Prod. by Anthony Palmer, Harto

18. Stop Playin (Feat. Jeremih)

Prod. by Murda Beatz, FNZ

19. FR

Prod. by Haze, Josh Coleman & Kaigoinkrazy

20. Back And Forth (Feat. EST Gee)

Prod. by Tay Keith

21. Shiest Talk (Feat. Pooh Shiesty)

Prod. by FranchiseDidIt & LilJuMadeDaBeat

22. No Fly Zone

Prod. by CuBeatz & Chi Chi

23. Russian Roulette

Prod. by Flex on the Beat, Saj

