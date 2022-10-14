Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Me” Production Credits Revealed
Fridayy, Tay Keith, Murda Beatz, and KRAZYMOB are just a few of the names who played a hand in the new arrival.
As Lil Baby’s third studio album, It’s Only Me, landed on streamers at midnight, fans of the Atlanta-based rapper have been taking in the 23-track project and marvelling not only at the list of features the “Drip Too Hard” hitmaker racked up (Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty), but also at the record’s production value.
There was no shortage of creatives who had a hand in crafting the Quality Control artist’s latest endeavour – names like G1, NicoOnTheKeys, Murda Beatz, MARS, Wheezy, and many more all aided in producing Baby’s newest release.
When chatting with Apple Music about his song selection process, Baby admitted that he had nearly 100 to choose from. “It was a lot of songs to choose from. That’s how I ended up choosing so many… I’d say maybe 80 songs,” the 27-year-old said.
“But for where I am in my career and how fast things changed for me, I’m almost a completely different person. So in my lyrics, you could hear a major elevation,” the father of two added.
Check out the full list of producers below, and stream Lil Baby’s It’s Only Me album here if you haven’t already.
It’s Only Me Production Credits:
1. Real Spill
Prod. by G1 & Kaigoinkrazy
2. Stand On It
Prod. by Mattazik Muzik, NicoOnTheKeys
3. Pop Out (Feat. Nardo Wick)
Prod. by Eza, Trademark & ShortyyK
4. Heyy
Prod. by HOOPS, Harto and King LeeBoy
5. California Breeze
Prod. by Murda Beatz & MARS
6. Perfect Timing
Prod. by YC
7. Never Hating (Feat. Young Thug)
Prod. by Wheezy, SirFredo & Ele Beatz
8. Forever (Feat. Fridayy)
Prod. by Fridayy, Bizness Boi & Fortune
9. Not Finished
Prod. by KRAZYMOB
10. In A Minute
Prod. by Haze and Kaigoinkrazy
11. Waterfall Flow
Prod. by ATL Jacob & Ayo Sim
12. Everything
Prod. by Sean Momberger & Sevn Thomas
13. From Now On (Feat. Future)
Prod. by Tay Keith & Murda Beatz
14. Double Down
Prod. by Awavy & Murda Beatz
15. Cost To Be Alive (Feat Rylo Rodriguez)
Prod. by G1 & Chosen 1
16. Top Priority
Prod. by DJ Champ, prodbyjuko
17. Danger
Prod. by Anthony Palmer, Harto
18. Stop Playin (Feat. Jeremih)
Prod. by Murda Beatz, FNZ
19. FR
Prod. by Haze, Josh Coleman & Kaigoinkrazy
20. Back And Forth (Feat. EST Gee)
Prod. by Tay Keith
21. Shiest Talk (Feat. Pooh Shiesty)
Prod. by FranchiseDidIt & LilJuMadeDaBeat
22. No Fly Zone
Prod. by CuBeatz & Chi Chi
23. Russian Roulette
Prod. by Flex on the Beat, Saj
