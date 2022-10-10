Lil Baby Reveals “It’s Only Me” Tracklist Ft. Young Thug, Future, Pooh Shiesty & More
On the heels of the release of his new single “Heyy,” Baby shares his 23-song tracklist for his anticipated album.
His foes may be waiting for his reign to come to an end but Lil Baby isn’t ready to give up the crown. The Georgia hitmaker has been riding high for years now, and as he prepares for the release of his next album, Baby is hinting that no matter his age, he’s always been a GOAT.
Today (October 10), Lil Baby kicked off the week with a vengeance as he shared a new single “Heyy” that arrived with a music video. On the heels of its appearance, he also dropped off the tracklist for his forthcoming project, It’s Only Me.
The artwork gives a nod to those GOAT conversations that permeate Hip Hop. The image shows Mt. Rushmore except each of the faces is Lil Baby at various stages of his life. Now that the world has a new perspective on Baby’s rise in Hip Hop thanks to his applauded documentary, a new era is being mapped out for the Rap star.
This latest 23-track project hosts features from Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Rylo Rodriguez, Pooh Shiesty, and more, including newcomer Fridayy. Baby’s fans already expect this one to run straight to the top of the charts.
Make sure to stream “Heyy” and check out the tracklist for It’s Only Me below.
Tracklist
- Real Spill
- Stand on It
- Pop Out ft. Nardo Wick
- Heyy
- California Breeze
- Perfect Timing
- Never Hating ft. Young Thug
- Forever ft. Fridayy
- Not Finished
- In A Minute
- Waterfall Flow
- Everything
- From Now On ft. Future
- Double Down
- Cost To Be Alive ft. Rylo Rodriguez
- Top Priority
- Danger
- Stop Playin ft. Jeremih
- FR
- Back and Forth ft. EST Gee
- Shiest Talk ft. Pooh Shiesty
- No Fly Zone
- Russian Roulette