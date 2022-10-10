His foes may be waiting for his reign to come to an end but Lil Baby isn’t ready to give up the crown. The Georgia hitmaker has been riding high for years now, and as he prepares for the release of his next album, Baby is hinting that no matter his age, he’s always been a GOAT.

Today (October 10), Lil Baby kicked off the week with a vengeance as he shared a new single “Heyy” that arrived with a music video. On the heels of its appearance, he also dropped off the tracklist for his forthcoming project, It’s Only Me.

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The artwork gives a nod to those GOAT conversations that permeate Hip Hop. The image shows Mt. Rushmore except each of the faces is Lil Baby at various stages of his life. Now that the world has a new perspective on Baby’s rise in Hip Hop thanks to his applauded documentary, a new era is being mapped out for the Rap star.

This latest 23-track project hosts features from Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Rylo Rodriguez, Pooh Shiesty, and more, including newcomer Fridayy. Baby’s fans already expect this one to run straight to the top of the charts.

Make sure to stream “Heyy” and check out the tracklist for It’s Only Me below.

Tracklist