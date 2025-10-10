Pluto World - Album by Pluto

Atlanta rapper Pluto has been looking to make her mark on the music world, and her project "Pluto World" is certainly a major statement.

Pluto has been bubbling as of late. The Atlanta artist has had a massive 2025, and she has been looking to capitalize with a string of big singles. On Friday, however, she took the next step of her career with a 19-track album called Pluto World. It is clear that she is well-liked by fellow artists, as this new project is packed with features from rap's heavyweights. Quavo , Sexyy Red , NBA YoungBoy, Nardo Wick, and many more can be found throughout the tracklist. The album itself is a major triump, and one that will help make Pluto a household name. Her career is off to a fine start, and we are eager to dive into these tracks for weeks to come.

