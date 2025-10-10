Pluto World - Album by Pluto

Pluto has been bubbling as of late. The Atlanta artist has had a massive 2025, and she has been looking to capitalize with a string of big singles. On Friday, however, she took the next step of her career with a 19-track album called Pluto World. It is clear that she is well-liked by fellow artists, as this new project is packed with features from rap's heavyweights. Quavo, Sexyy Red, NBA YoungBoy, Nardo Wick, and many more can be found throughout the tracklist. The album itself is a major triump, and one that will help make Pluto a household name. Her career is off to a fine start, and we are eager to dive into these tracks for weeks to come.
Release Date: October 10, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Pluto World
- Just In Case
- 2 Crash Outs ft. NBA YoungBoy
- Motion ft. NaNaski & Sexyy Red
- Out Her Body
- Party All Night
- Tiffy ft. Real Boston Richey
- Bow
- How U Feelin ft. Nardo Wick
- Dinner Date
- Get Ha Gone
- One Man Army
- So Good ft. Rylo Rodriguez
- Break Her Body Down
- Show Haters ft. Quavo
- Keep My Head Strong ft. Lil Poppa
- Swang My Doe
- Jada ft. Hunxho
- Pluto Walk
- Take You To Pluto