Pluto, Sexyy Red, & NaNaski Have "Motion" On New Single

BY Cole Blake 123 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pluto - "Motion" Pluto - "Motion"
Pluto is gearing up to release her new album, "Pluto World," and will be embarking on a tour to promote it in October.

Pluto has teamed up with Sexyy Red and NaNaski for her latest single, "Motion." It arrives ahead of the release of her highly anticipated new album, Pluto World. The project is set to drop on September 26. Along with the release of the new song, she put out a music video for it directed by Rozay 4K. The piece features all three of the rappers singing and dancing together in the studio as well as on top of a black SUV.

In the comments section of the music video on YouTube, fans appear to be loving the song. "I wish the beat hit a little harder but I’m still going to support the song regardless. It’s all females," one user wrote. Another added: "Sexy had to come on 2nd keep the energy of the song alive shoutout BIG PLUTO ATL WE UP BEEN UP 4Ever Up."

The new release comes as Pluto is preparing to embark on her upcoming headlining tour, which kicks off at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre on October 31. It features a total of 14 shows across the United States through November 30 at The Van Buren in Phoenix. "Motion" arrives after Pluto dropped her previous single, "Party All Night," back in August. She released her debut album, Both Ways, earlier this year.

Read More: Pluto Drops Down & Ready To Scrap For Her Respect In Debut "Both Ways"

Pluto - "Motion" Feat. Sexyy Red & NaNaski

Quotable Lyrics:

We having motion
Kicked that ho up out the spot
You know she going (you know she going)
Freaky b*tch she shaking ass
She get to throwing (she shaking ass)
30k to walk in clubs
B*tch ain't blow it, huh

Read More: Pluto Appears To Shade Latto After “WHIM WHAMIEE” Remix Gets Axed

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
unnamed (1) Mixtapes Pluto Drops Down & Ready To Scrap For Her Respect In Debut "Both Ways" 661
sexyy-red Songs Sexyy Red Matches PLUTO's Raucous Energy On "WHIM WHAMIEE (Remix)" 1348
Pluto Appears To Shade Latto Hip Hop News Music Pluto Appears To Shade Latto After “WHIM WHAMIEE” Remix Gets Axed 2.0K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 74.5K
Comments 0