Pluto, Sexyy Red, & NaNaski Have "Motion" On New Single

Pluto has teamed up with Sexyy Red and NaNaski for her latest single, "Motion." It arrives ahead of the release of her highly anticipated new album, Pluto World. The project is set to drop on September 26. Along with the release of the new song, she put out a music video for it directed by Rozay 4K. The piece features all three of the rappers singing and dancing together in the studio as well as on top of a black SUV.

In the comments section of the music video on YouTube, fans appear to be loving the song. "I wish the beat hit a little harder but I’m still going to support the song regardless. It’s all females," one user wrote. Another added: "Sexy had to come on 2nd keep the energy of the song alive shoutout BIG PLUTO ATL WE UP BEEN UP 4Ever Up."

The new release comes as Pluto is preparing to embark on her upcoming headlining tour, which kicks off at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre on October 31. It features a total of 14 shows across the United States through November 30 at The Van Buren in Phoenix. "Motion" arrives after Pluto dropped her previous single, "Party All Night," back in August. She released her debut album, Both Ways, earlier this year.

Pluto - "Motion" Feat. Sexyy Red & NaNaski

Quotable Lyrics: