Sexyy Red Matches PLUTO's Raucous Energy On "WHIM WHAMIEE (Remix)"

BY Zachary Horvath 215 Views
Sexyy Red continues her diverse feature run by teaming up with this rising Atlanta femcee who just went viral recently for "WHIM WHAMIEE."

The female rap game now needs to watch out for PLUTO because she's just scored a Sexyy Red feature for a remix to her viral track. The Atlanta native blew up overnight in March with just her first-ever single, "WHIM WHAMIEE." It's a rambunctious and assertive cut with production from one of the founding fathers of trap, Zaytoven.

We can see why this song exploded as the "whim, whamiee" phrase is absolutely infectious. PLUTO's delivery of it really sells it as well and it's no surprise that it's racked up over 21 million streams on Spotify. Because of the hit, PLUTO is also up to 3.1 million monthly listeners on the platform and has acquired 374,000 Instagram followers.

Some of the cosigners include Druski, Lil Baby, Latto, Soulja Boy, Trippie Redd, and of course, Sexyy Red. The latter is on this brand-new remix of "WHIM WHAMIEE," and we can possibly see this version surpass the original.

Whether you like it or not, Red has a lot of draw in today's hip-hop market. But it goes beyond that. The chemistry these two have is instantaneous. It's like this track was made for the St. Louis native to hop on it. Get ready, because PLUTO and "WHIM WHAMIEE" are going to take over the summer.

PLUTO & Sexyy Red "WHIM WHAMIEE (Remix)"

Quotable Lyrics:

I been thuggin' since a baby, came out the womb throwin' up blood (North side)
You wanna f*ck with Big Sexyy? Then you gotta get them bucks
Can't get no coochie out this hoochie (Nope, nope), put some Truey on this butt (True Religion)
W-we them bitches in the city (Whim, wham)
Yeah, I know these h*es ain't f*ckin' with me (Nope; whim, wham)
Petite lil' sh*t and I'm pretty (Whim, wham)

