Sexyy Red continues her diverse feature run by teaming up with this rising Atlanta femcee who just went viral recently for "WHIM WHAMIEE."

Whether you like it or not, Red has a lot of draw in today's hip-hop market. But it goes beyond that. The chemistry these two have is instantaneous. It's like this track was made for the St. Louis native to hop on it. Get ready, because PLUTO and "WHIM WHAMIEE" are going to take over the summer.

We can see why this song exploded as the "whim, whamiee" phrase is absolutely infectious. PLUTO's delivery of it really sells it as well and it's no surprise that it's racked up over 21 million streams on Spotify. Because of the hit, PLUTO is also up to 3.1 million monthly listeners on the platform and has acquired 374,000 Instagram followers.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.