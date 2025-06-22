Recently, Pluto unleashed her debut album Both Ways, and some listeners think she threw a jab at one of her fellow Georgia femcees. On the track "Excuse Me," she refers to herself as "Big Mama," a nickname commonly used by Latto.

"Smart b*tch, who? B*tch, I'm Big Mama, and you claimin' you the hardest," she raps. "Man, check the status, ho, it's a f*ckin' PLUTO summer (Haha, like, who is you?)" For now, it's unconfirmed whether or not this was intended as shade. Many social media users are convinced it was, however, and speculate that it's a result of a scrapped remix of Pluto's breakout hit "WHIM WHAMIEE."

Last month, Latto teased her verse on the viral song during a stream with Tylil, but claimed the remix was unlikely to come out. "They've got too much going on for Big Mama," she said at the time, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "But I submitted my motherf*cking verse."

Who Is Latto Dating?

This isn't the only verse fans are reading into lately, however. Latto also recently dropped a new song with UK rapper Nemzzz, "ART." In it, she talks about getting intimate with a man from the UK, fueling ongoing rumors that she's in a relationship with 21 Savage.

"Knew hе was from UK when he got behind mе stabbin' it, aha," she spits. "In the A, they call me fine sh*t, but the mandem say I'm leng (Okay)." Rumors of a potential romance between the two rappers have been circulating since 2020. Last month, Young Thug even reportedly posted a reel perpetuating the rumors on his Instagram Story.