Rapper Latto opens for Lizzo Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Ebony Cox / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In Pluto's new track "Excuse Me," she refers to herself as "Big Mama," a nickname commonly used by her fellow femcee Latto.

Recently, Pluto unleashed her debut album Both Ways, and some listeners think she threw a jab at one of her fellow Georgia femcees. On the track "Excuse Me," she refers to herself as "Big Mama," a nickname commonly used by Latto.

"Smart b*tch, who? B*tch, I'm Big Mama, and you claimin' you the hardest," she raps. "Man, check the status, ho, it's a f*ckin' PLUTO summer (Haha, like, who is you?)" For now, it's unconfirmed whether or not this was intended as shade. Many social media users are convinced it was, however, and speculate that it's a result of a scrapped remix of Pluto's breakout hit "WHIM WHAMIEE."

Last month, Latto teased her verse on the viral song during a stream with Tylil, but claimed the remix was unlikely to come out. "They've got too much going on for Big Mama," she said at the time, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "But I submitted my motherf*cking verse."

Who Is Latto Dating?

This isn't the only verse fans are reading into lately, however. Latto also recently dropped a new song with UK rapper Nemzzz, "ART." In it, she talks about getting intimate with a man from the UK, fueling ongoing rumors that she's in a relationship with 21 Savage.

"Knew hе was from UK when he got behind mе stabbin' it, aha," she spits. "In the A, they call me fine sh*t, but the mandem say I'm leng (Okay)." Rumors of a potential romance between the two rappers have been circulating since 2020. Last month, Young Thug even reportedly posted a reel perpetuating the rumors on his Instagram Story.

Latto almost revealed the identity of her mystery boo herself last month during an Instagram Live mishap. She called out for her boyfriend before realizing her mistake, and immediately demanded that nobody say anything. Fortunately, she still hasn't let the cat out of the bag just yet.

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
