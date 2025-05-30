Latto Says Being Rich Can Get "Kinda Boring"

Latto found success in hip-hop as a child. She won The Rap Game reality competition TV show at 16. While speaking to Speedy Morgan, the Sweet Honey Iced Tea creator revealed that while success come with a lot of money, it can be "kinda boring."

Big Mama's response stems from Complex's inquiries about her net worth. She references her answer to her early success. “You grow up fast in this industry,” she explained. “Then having money young pushes it even more. Now I find more joy in spoiling others than spending on myself. I’m stingy with me, but I go crazy for them.”

She urged people to rethink the grind for wealth. “That’s not the goal,” she said. “The real goal is true happiness.”

Though their responses varied, all of them echoed one truth: net worth doesn’t define value. For Latto, the freedom to uplift those around her—and the peace that comes with it—is what makes her feel truly rich.

Latto Money

Latto’s comments joined a string of revealing answers Speedy has collected from celebrities on the subject. GloRilla’s take was hilarious.

When told Google listed her net worth at $2 million, she laughed. “Why Google be thinking they know people net worth?” she asked. After Speedy broke down how it’s calculated, GloRilla joked, “I need a pencil and paper for that, huh? I gotta do some algebra, don’t it?”

Cardi B was more direct. Told she’s worth $80 million, she replied, “I feel like I already passed that. I make a lot of money. A lot, a lot, a lot.”

Will Smith, by contrast, was tight-lipped. When asked about his $350 million estimate, he simply said, “I don’t even know, man. I don’t discuss such things.”