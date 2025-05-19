Latto Sparks Intense Debate Over Her Decision To Rap About Her Low Body Count

BY Zachary Horvath 2.3K Views
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Latto attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Latto has not been shy about flexing how few men she's slept with, but some find this to be a bit corny, including streamer Tylil.

Typically, when rappers flex about their attractiveness towards the opposite sex, it's usually to show off how many people they have been with. But for Latto, she's historically veered left of that tradition. On countless tracks, the Columbus, Ohio born femcee has bragged about her low body count.

She claims that she can count on one hand the number of guys she's slept around with. However, as you could imagine, people have a hard time believing her. It could be for a few reasons, with one just being her status as a big-time artist.

With that usually comes the predisposition that you are definitely having one-night stands left and right. Another reason could be that Latto is just attractive to a lot of folks out there, which is actually a compliment more than a knock.

But even though fans don't really bat an eye when it comes to those who talk constantly about their high body counts, a lot have an issue with Latto boasting about the opposite.

She's drawing some criticism from the internet right now thanks to her staunchly defending her decision to do so. Latto recently collaborated with rising streamer and content creator Tylil and discussed a myriad of things.

Latto Tylil Stream

While outside of a convenient store, they got on this subject. In the clip obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, Tylil gets on Latto and wonders why anyone would "give a f*ck" about her low body count claim.

Overall, the Sugar Honey Iced Tea creator feels that she has every right to because it's her music. Overall, you really can't argue with that. Tylil doesn't agree with the decision because it sounds like he thinks she's lying about it.

Latto hit back with saying as long as her (still) mystery man believes that it doesn't matter what others think. This debate got the internet into an intense one as well, with some seeing no issue and others not buying in like Tylil. "I like Latto, but her personality seems performative in this vid 😂" one IG user writes. "Still don’t believe her lol," another harshly states.

Clips from this Tylil collab have been circulating over the weekend with another showing how much love Latto has for Drake and "NOKIA." The femcee's sister, Brooklyn Nicole, was also there to support her talented sibling.

