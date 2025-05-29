Latto Claps Back At People Making A Fuss Over Her Body Count Lyrics

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 692 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Latto Claps Back Body Count Lyrics Hip Hop News
Latto performs before Lizzo takes the stage for the sold out performance at the BOK center on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Ok. © Andy Dossett / Examiner-Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This wouldn't be the first time Latto sparked some online debate for particularly striking lyrical content... But is it worth the discourse?

Latto is too big of a fan of other people's music to overthink her own hit-ready material. Then again, she has to deal with online narratives much like any other artist, especially as it relates to her lyrical content.

The Atlanta femcee recently appeared on Complex's "360 With Speedy" show with host Speedy Morman. During their conversation (at around the 16:30-minute mark of the YouTube video below), he asks her about her lyrics about her low body count.

"Be a boss," Latto said of her lyrical content. "Don't let everybody put their hand in that cookie jar, period. It's literally not that deep. I'm pushing, like, be a boss. Don't let everybody have access to you. I think men should be like that too. Y'all just be slanging that motherf***er around."

Speedy then asked why women and men shouldn't allow just anyone to get with them. "'Cause they're not deserving of it," she replied. However, the Sugar Honey Iced Tea artist clarified that she "never said [having multiple intimate partners] was a bad thing."

Read More: Chance The Rapper Calls Larry Hoover A "Political Prisoner" While Addressing Commutation

Latto - "Somebody"

"It's not necessarily like a number that I'm proud of," she continued. "It's more so like, everybody ain't touched this, everybody ain't had their hands on this motherf***er." "I don't even care what y'all got going on," Latto said of her "Somebody" lyrics, calling them "literally jokes."

Tylil had previously pressed her about this on his livestream, for which her sister Brooklyn Nikole was also present. "I don’t give a f**k if they believe me, my n***a, believe me," the 26-year-old expressed.

Also, Latto spoke on her mystery man, albeit in a very indirect way. She told Speedy that she considers her unknown boo to be her "first and last" body. Sadly for those of you thirsty for the tea, the Internet is no closer to confirming their identity.

Meanwhile, there are understandable reactions to these low body count lines on both sides. But at the end of the day, there's only one person (or maybe two) who should really care about them this much. We'll see if another set of bars causes another social media debate.

Read More: Larry Hoover Jr. Reaches Out To Kanye West Following His Father's Presidential Commutation

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Music Latto Sparks Intense Debate Over Her Decision To Rap About Her Low Body Count 3.8K
Griselda NY Event | Netflix Music Latto Takes Heat From Ice Spice Fans Amid Disappointing Sales Projections 3.4K
Latto "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" Album Release Party Relationships Latto Dismisses Speculation About Her Relationship And Says Fans Don't Know A Thing 1416
latto sister brooklyn Original Content Latto Interviews Her Sister Brooklyn On "777 Radio": 5 Takeaways 2.9K