Latto is too big of a fan of other people's music to overthink her own hit-ready material. Then again, she has to deal with online narratives much like any other artist, especially as it relates to her lyrical content.

The Atlanta femcee recently appeared on Complex's "360 With Speedy" show with host Speedy Morman. During their conversation (at around the 16:30-minute mark of the YouTube video below), he asks her about her lyrics about her low body count.

"Be a boss," Latto said of her lyrical content. "Don't let everybody put their hand in that cookie jar, period. It's literally not that deep. I'm pushing, like, be a boss. Don't let everybody have access to you. I think men should be like that too. Y'all just be slanging that motherf***er around."

Speedy then asked why women and men shouldn't allow just anyone to get with them. "'Cause they're not deserving of it," she replied. However, the Sugar Honey Iced Tea artist clarified that she "never said [having multiple intimate partners] was a bad thing."

Latto - "Somebody"

"It's not necessarily like a number that I'm proud of," she continued. "It's more so like, everybody ain't touched this, everybody ain't had their hands on this motherf***er." "I don't even care what y'all got going on," Latto said of her "Somebody" lyrics, calling them "literally jokes."

Tylil had previously pressed her about this on his livestream, for which her sister Brooklyn Nikole was also present. "I don’t give a f**k if they believe me, my n***a, believe me," the 26-year-old expressed.

Also, Latto spoke on her mystery man, albeit in a very indirect way. She told Speedy that she considers her unknown boo to be her "first and last" body. Sadly for those of you thirsty for the tea, the Internet is no closer to confirming their identity.