Latto Lives By If You Don't Know, You Better Ask "Somebody" In New Track

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 161 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
images (3)images (3)
Latto's latest track flips Aaliyah's "Tell Me I'm That Somebody" from the Nutty Professor Soundtrack, starring Eddie Murphy.

Latto returns with an 1998 Aaliyah flipped soon-to-be hit before she skips across the pond to Europe. "Somebody" appreciates the rapper's love interest and they freak ways.

The Queen of Da South laces her slick bars over a vibey, laid-back beat with just enough bounce to keep heads nodding. She’s talkin’ love, trust, and needing someone real — letting folks see the softer, more vulnerable side behind the boss talk. It’s still Big Latto, just with a little more heart this time.

“Somebody” follows her 2024 project Sugar Honey Iced Tea and that wild “Blick Sum” remix with Playboi Carti. But this one? It's a pivot — less flex, more feels. She’s showing growth, switching the energy up, and proving she can step in any lane and still own it.

By mixing 90s R&B flavor with her trademark confidence, Latto’s evolving — not just as a rapper but as a full-blown artist. “Somebody” ain’t just a single; it’s a statement that she can talk slick, talk soft, and still make it bang.

Aaliyah's classsic was produced by Timbaland. Timbo and Babygirl created her signature sound on classics like "Try Again," "More Than A Woman," and "One And A Million." After her death, Timbaland would assist in the production of her self-titled posthomous album released in 2000.

More: Gorgeous Doll Fires Back After Latto Seemingly Denies Jumping Allegations

“Somebody” - Latto

Quotable Lyrics

Baby, tell me what you in the mood for (Huh?)
Type shit, we should get a room for (Yeah)
Got me in the mirror gettin' cute for it (Mm)
Lie back, let me show you what I do for it (Ah)
Pull out the valet in a new toy (Skrrt)
Blow it back and now we kissin' in the food court (Mwah)

More: Latto Borrows Classic Aaliyah Hook On Catchy New Song Snippet

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.9K
2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party Music Latto Borrows Classic Aaliyah Hook On Catchy New Song Snippet 3.6K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.6K
Latto Playboi Carti Blick Sum Music Video Hip Hop News Music Videos Latto & Playboi Carti Get Glitzy & Grimy In New Music Video For "Blick Sum" Remix 960