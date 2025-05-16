Latto returns with an 1998 Aaliyah flipped soon-to-be hit before she skips across the pond to Europe. "Somebody" appreciates the rapper's love interest and they freak ways.

The Queen of Da South laces her slick bars over a vibey, laid-back beat with just enough bounce to keep heads nodding. She’s talkin’ love, trust, and needing someone real — letting folks see the softer, more vulnerable side behind the boss talk. It’s still Big Latto, just with a little more heart this time.

“Somebody” follows her 2024 project Sugar Honey Iced Tea and that wild “Blick Sum” remix with Playboi Carti. But this one? It's a pivot — less flex, more feels. She’s showing growth, switching the energy up, and proving she can step in any lane and still own it.

By mixing 90s R&B flavor with her trademark confidence, Latto’s evolving — not just as a rapper but as a full-blown artist. “Somebody” ain’t just a single; it’s a statement that she can talk slick, talk soft, and still make it bang.

Aaliyah's classsic was produced by Timbaland. Timbo and Babygirl created her signature sound on classics like "Try Again," "More Than A Woman," and "One And A Million." After her death, Timbaland would assist in the production of her self-titled posthomous album released in 2000.

