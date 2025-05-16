News
Songs
Latto Lives By If You Don't Know, You Better Ask "Somebody" In New Track
Latto's latest track flips Aaliyah's "Tell Me I'm That Somebody" from the Nutty Professor Soundtrack, starring Eddie Murphy.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
6 hrs ago
