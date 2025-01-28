Latto & Playboi Carti Get Glitzy & Grimy In New Music Video For "Blick Sum" Remix

ATL is up!

Latto and Playboi Carti gave us a lavish and lustful image of Atlanta in their new music video for their collab, "Blick Sum." For those unaware, this remix was supposed to land as the track's original version on Big Mama's Sugar Honey Iced Tea album, but it appeared without the coarse and emphatic verse that we now heard from the Opium MC. Fans wanted this track when it leaked before the project dropped, and they never thought that they would actually get it until now. As for these new visuals and the record itself, it's kind of what you expect: a carousel of stripper poles and plenty of dancers throughout, luxury cars, dollar bills, impeccable 'fits, and boisterous DJ Swamp Izzo ad-libs.

The music video for "Blick Sum" enlisted Gunner Stahl as its co-director, Hidji World as co-director and co-editor, Latto as a co-editor, and 2 Chainz for a brief cameo, further solidifying the ATL vibes of the visuals. A lot of Playboi Carti fans thought that his recent posts with the femcee were just another distraction from the long-awaited I AM MUSIC drop. But this new remix should prove that they might have been wrong about that assessment, as we miraculously got new Carti music and we can't imagine that there won't be more coming soon.

Latto & Playboi Carti's "Blick Sum" Music Video

Still, take that with a massive grain of salt, as we sadly all know how disappointing and unfulfilled Playboi Carti album theories tend to be. Beyond that, though, a lot of Latto listeners think that she might drop a full deluxe version of Sugar Honey Iced Tea soon, as this works quite well as a lead single and hype machine for it. However, we don't have any solid announcements for that at press time, so don't get your hopes up either.

Meanwhile, there are other Playboi Carti collaborators that recently got fans excited for a possible return, namely the "00XO" deluxe editions that The Weeknd recently released for his upcoming Hurry Up Tomorrow album. In any case, Latto and Carti have a hit here, and fans would probably have a better time bumping this than going too wild over speculative new music rumors.

