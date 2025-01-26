DJ Akademiks Denies Rumors That Playboi Carti Cut Ties With Him Over Grooming Scandal

DJ Akademiks apologized for his grooming scandal this week, in which he made some inappropriate sexual comments to a 15-year-old during a livestreamed Discord call. However, one of the most odd results of this whole debacle is how rumors spread that Playboi Carti cut ties with Ak as a result. This seems to have emerged from a Carti affiliate who dissed the media personality, but its true origins are unclear. Nevertheless, Ak dismissed these claims by showing his DMs with the Opium rapper, showing that he just asked about what was going on.

It's important to note that the Atlanta artist has his own fair share of questionable colleagues, allegations, and scandals, so it would seem weird to fans that he would cut ties with Akademiks over this when so much else found itself swept under the rug. Regardless, it seems like Playboi Carti and DJ Akademiks are all good right now, and they will likely continue to tangentially pop up in each other's careers. The latter's offered a lot of supposed information about the former's unreleased album, although no promise or hint ever saw any fulfillment so far.

DJ Akademiks Addresses Playboi Carti Rumors Amid Grooming Scandal

"I am wrong. I will be better. This is a teachable moment," DJ Akademiks expressed during his live apology to fans for the grooming situation. "For me, obviously, I got to watch my speech. That's clear. [...] Definitely a regrettable moment, and we're going to use it as a teachable moment. Because I don't think I've came this far, built this platform, to be that irresponsible, right? And of course, I could throw out any type of excuses. Well, f**k all that. [...] So I'll just take the responsibility. I should do better and will do better."