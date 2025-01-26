DJ Akademiks Apologizes For Grooming Scandal While Still Sending Shots At His Haters

DJ Akademiks caught a lot of heat this week due to grooming allegations that surfaced based on some inappropriate comments he and Tory Lanez's alleged manager WrittenByRay made to a 15-year-old PlaqueBoyMax Discord mod during a livestream. Many folks immediately called him out for this behavior, which resulted in Ak launching an explosive retort against Max and people criticizing him during his own live session. The next day, though, Ak's livestream turned more apologetic as he took accountability for his actions while still blasting his haters and pushing back against efforts to "cancel" him.

"This is about the 18th time y'all have tried to have this conversation," DJ Akademiks expressed regarding people trying to cancel him. "I get it. Y'all are upset. 'How do we cancel Ak?' I'm still the biggest, pause. You can't cancel what you didn't build. If you're my audience and you don't have no sympathy for me, I've always said, I ain't gon' lie. I've done a lot of bulls**t up in this game. Trust me. I've got mine off. This issue aside – which, again. I am wrong. I will be better. This is a teachable moment."

DJ Akademiks Apologizes Amid Grooming Allegations

"For me, obviously, I got to watch my speech," DJ Akademiks remarked. "That's clear. [...] Definitely a regrettable moment, and we're going to use it as a teachable moment. Because I don't think I've came this far, built this platform, to be that irresponsible, right? And of course, I could throw out any type of excuses. Well, f**k all that. [...] So I'll just take the responsibility. I should do better and will do better. [...] Max hit me a few times, you know. He was like, 'Yo, Ak, people running your page is posting stuff about me.'