PlaqueBoyMax Calls Out DJ Akademiks & Tory Lanez Affiliate For Inappropriate Comments To 15-Year-Old

TwitchCon 2024 San Diego
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Maxwell Elliot Dent, aka PlaqueBoyMax, attends TwitchCon 2024 San Diego on September 21, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
These are some pretty disturbing clips.

PlaqueBoyMax is not happy at all with the way in which DJ Akademiks and Tory Lanez affiliate WrittenByRay – who could reportedly be his manager – spoke to Max's 15-year-old Discord mod NourGxd during a conversation they had on the platform. In various clips floating around the Internet, you can hear the two men talk about sending strippers to Nour's house, various sexual allusions, grooming situations, and inappropriate sexual activity. While many folks claim that everyone just joked around and they weren't being serious, the "inthej" creative is one of many people who still called this out as a form of grooming and specifically addressed Akademiks during a recent livestream.

"Now, I'm not going through this s**t," PlaqueBoyMax remarked when he came across a thread of the disturbing comments. "I'm not. Because these clips are nasty. It's bad work, nasty work, and today's a great stream, and I'm not bringing it down with this weird energy. Ak, this s**t is very weird. I talked to Nour, Nour is good, to make sure bruh was good. I'm not finna go through this s**t. But once again, I didn't want to hide it in the com, either. I didn't want to hide it in the com, because then it looks like I'm hiding that s**t when I'm not trying to hide it. I just – this is not some s**t I want to give light to, you get what I'm saying?

Read More: Jace! Slams Toosii For Claiming He Slept With His Girl & Alleges She Was Underage During PlaqueBoyMax Diss War

DJ Akademiks & Tory Lanez Affiliate Under Fire For Inappropriate Comments To 15-Year-Old

"N***as was joking around in the 'Cord, you know, but it's weird," PlaqueBoyMax continued concerning DJ Akademiks and the Tory Lanez affiliate. "It's weird, it's weird, it's weird, and I don't f**k with it. And Ak, I would appreciate it if you don't do that type of s**t with my lil' bro, you know what I'm saying? He not my lil' bro, but, you feel me, that s**t not cool. That s**t not cool.And kids, if you ever in, like, Discords, you feel me, where it's like, n***as joking around with you, you get what I'm saying? Just make sure you separate yourself from those situations, you know what I'm saying?"

PlaqueBoyMax's Response

DJ Akademiks has faced harrowing allegations in the past, and even though many people brought them up when these clips surfaced, many others think that people took this situation out of context. Still, nothing changes the inappropriate nature of these comments and the negative impact that these conversations have.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Explains Comments About Sex With Minors, Says He Meant In College

