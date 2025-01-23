PlaqueBoyMax Assists D. Savage With Confident Banger "inthej"

Hip-hop fans and media are a little split on how they feel about the live streaming community. The skeptics feel that most of them are too young to really create any movement within the genre. Or they think that they are mooching on the artist's name for clicks and revenue. On the other side of the debate, folks are giving streamers praise for giving rappers another platform to express themselves. One of those creatives is PlaqueBoyMax who does a little more than simply reacting to the music and conducting interviews.
PlaqueBoyMax has a handful of unique series that allows musicians to preview some unreleased material or to make something new. The latter is called "In The Booth" and it's been popularized on his Twitch page. Several names have collaborated with him including Xaviersobased, UnoTheActivist, and D. Savage. The latter is the one we are focusing in on, as the New York-born rapper has just shared "inthej," a song made from the "In The Booth" series. It's a flashy trap banger that finds a perseverant and confident Savage taunting his detractors with his successes. It's a fun song that's quickly gaining popularity and one we can maybe see blowing up in the summer. Hear why we think so below.
"inthej" - D. Savage & PlaqueBoyMax
Quotable Lyrics:
Yeah, take off likе a rocket, I'm having this motion, so I gotta pop it (Uh-huh)
Yeah, get turnt up, I'm turnt to the max, so Max, can't nobody stop us (Yeah, yeah)
Lately, I been on the road, I been on that grind, ain't getting no sleep (Yeah, uh, uh)
Money sign, money sign, dollars, when I see them commas, I turn to a geek
Them n****s that want me to fail, that want me to flop, ain't f***ing with me
Huh, them n****s that want me to fail, that want me to flop, ain't f***ing with me (Ain't f***ing with me)