Rapper SaveAJ Compared To Juice WRLD After Freestyling For 16 Minutes Over 22 Beats On Plaqueboymax's Stream

If you watch a lot of Twitch streams, you may have heard of the rapper SaveAJ. Overall, he is a young man who is very clearly inspired by the likes of Juice WRLD. If you know Juice, you know that he could freestyle for hours at a time. He could do so over numerous beats and would switch up flows the entire time. Typically, SaveAJ is a guest on other people's streams, and he always impresses with his freestyles. However, on Thursday night, he delivered one of the best performances of his life.

The young artist found himself on Plaqueboymax's stream. Plaqueboymax is a streamer who is one of the newest additions to Faze Clan. He is a well-liked streamer, and isn't known for some of the bizarre antics of his contemporaries. Plaqueboymax had SaveAJ in his studio on Thursday night, where he played the young man 22 different beats in the span of 16 minutes. As you can see below, the artist crushed it as he did not skip a beat the entire time.

SaveAJ Has Bars For Days

In the comments on YouTube, many compared the young artist to none other than Juice WRLD, and for good reason. His voice is even a bit similar, which brings it all together. Hopefully, SaveAJ is able to continue growing off of these freestyles. He seems to be carving out a lane for himself, and we're sure fans would love to hear some songs.

Let us know what you thought of this freestyle, in the comments section down below. Does SaveAj remind you of JuiceWRLD? Which beat do you think he did the best on? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Beat List:

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Nvr Again – Yeat/Murda Musik – Ken Carson

On Deck – Gucci Mane

Get In My Car – 50 Cent/Need It – Migos

Swamp – Glokk40Spaz

Carnival – Kanye West, Playboi Carti, Rich the Kid, Ty Dolla $ign

Lord Knows – Meek Mill

3G – Yeat

We not like you – Nettspend

Laced Max – Lazer Dim

MMM HMM – NLE Choppa

SkeeYee – Sexyy Red

Get In With Me – BossMan Dlow

Not A Drill – Veeze

3AM in Philly – G Herbo

Figure It out – Ian

Tell Your Friends – The Weeknd

Blood On The Leaves – Kanye West

Run This Town – Rihanna, Kanye West, Jay-Z

Forgot about Dre – Dr. Dre

Dunk Contest – Cash Cobain

Still The Same – Autumn!

